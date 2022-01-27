Sri Lankan shares shed over 1% as financials, industrials weigh

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, weighed down by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended down 1.38% at 12,885.70, posting its third straight session of losses.

* For the year, the index is up 5.4% after gaining 80.5% in 2021, helped by strong domestic buying despite the country grappling with its worst financial crisis in decades and potentially facing its first-ever default.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) and Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) were the top drags to the index, falling 5.4% and 4.2%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth 284 million rupees ($1.41 million), exchange data showed.

* The equity market's turnover was 7.60 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 232.8 million shares from 160.3 million shares in the previous session.

* The island-nation has reported a total of 604,581 coronavirus cases and 15,346 deaths as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.70% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

