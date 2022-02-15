Sri Lankan shares snap 3-session rally as industrials drag

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a three-session winning streak, closing lower on Tuesday as industrial stocks fell.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 0.85% at 12,364.80 points.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top drags to the index, falling nearly 2.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 72.6 million rupees ($359,405.94), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 3.18 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 3.23 billion rupees.

* The trading volume rose to 108.1 million shares from nearly 73 million shares in the previous session.

* The Sri Lankan stock market will be closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

* The island-nation reported 629,347 coronavirus cases and 15,844 deaths as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 64.38% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

