Sri Lankan shares snap 4-day losing streak as industrials, financials gain

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped a four-day losing streak to settle more than 1% higher on Monday, boosted by industrial and financial stocks.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was up 1.14% at 13,009.50 points.

* The index gained 6.41% in January, its tenth straight monthly gain, on heavy domestic buying even as the country deals with massive debt repayment.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) and Softlogic Holdings Plc (SOFT.CM) were the top boosts to the index, rising 3.3% and 24.9%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 290.6 million rupees ($1.44 million), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 6.85 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market's turnover was 6.93 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 317.2 million shares, from 239.5 million shares in the previous session.

* Meanwhile, the country's statistics department said on Monday that the Colombo Consumer Price Index was up 14.2% year-on-year in January, after having risen 12.1% last month.

* The island nation has reported a total of 610,103 coronavirus cases and 15,420 deaths as of Sunday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.80% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

