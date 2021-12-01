Sri Lankan shares snap four-session rally as financials weigh

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares snapped four straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, hurt by losses in financial and consumer stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) fell 0.27% to end at 11,409.88 points, reversing from a record high of 11,649.64 hit earlier in the day.

* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and LOLC Finance Plc (LOLF.CM) were the biggest drags on the index, dropping 7.6% and 5.3%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 11.08 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($55.12 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume rose to 402.0 million shares, from 350.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 153.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 722 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 563,989, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.04% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

