Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27
ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ROCHE
Roche said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
For more, click on read more
CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)
The lender is seeking information through the U.S. courts which could lead to it taking legal action in Britain against SoftBank Group Corp to recover funds it says are owed to its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, U.S. court documents show.
For more, click on read more
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Evolva (EVE.S) said it signed an agreement with Swiss investment firm Nice & Green to secure additional financing lines until the end of 2023. EVE.S
* Meyer Burger (MBTN.S) said it would establish a production site in Arizona. MBTN.S
ECONOMY
SNB Sight Deposits due at 0900 GMT.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.