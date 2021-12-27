Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

Roche said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14.

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

The lender is seeking information through the U.S. courts which could lead to it taking legal action in Britain against SoftBank Group Corp to recover funds it says are owed to its Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, U.S. court documents show.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Evolva (EVE.S) said it signed an agreement with Swiss investment firm Nice & Green to secure additional financing lines until the end of 2023. EVE.S

* Meyer Burger (MBTN.S) said it would establish a production site in Arizona. MBTN.S

ECONOMY

SNB Sight Deposits due at 0900 GMT.

