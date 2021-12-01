Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 1
ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS (UBSG.S)
UBS has appointed Sarah Youngwood as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective from May, following current CFO Kirt Gardner's decision to step down from his role. read more
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche (ROG.S) completes purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand PCR-test portfolio in the fight against new infectious diseases (ROG.S).
* Glarner Kantonalbank said said some of its lenders have converted loans of more than 40 mln Sfr Into 2 mln registered shares GLKBN.S
CORONAVIRUS
Switzerland is considering tighter restrictions to contain the rising number of new COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, the government said following an emergency meeting on Tuesday. read more
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BYSTRONIC AG (BYS.S): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 1447 FROM CHF 1432
ECONOMY
Swiss November CPI due at 0730 GMT. Seen -0.1 m/m, +1.4 y/y.
Swiss November Manufacturing PMI due at 0830 GMT.
