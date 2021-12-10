Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SWISS RE (SRENH.S), SWISS LIFE (SLHN.S)

Swiss Re has agreed to sell its life insurance subsidiary Elips Life to fellow Swiss insurance company Swiss Life , the two companies said on Friday.

NOVARTIS (NOVN.S)

Novartis's potential sale of its Sandoz generic drug business is attracting interest from possible buyers, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in an interview published on Friday. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Asmallworld (ASWN.S) said it was increasing its revenue guidance for the second time this year ASWN.S

* Givaudan (GIVN.S) said it has completed its acquisition of DDW The Color House GIVN.S

* Meyer Burger said it was expanding its executive board by appointing Daniel Menzel Chief Operating Officer (COO), and naming Moritz Borgmann Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

* ALSO (ALSN.S) announced the acquisition of Ramiris's IT division in Hungary. ALSN.S

* Edisun Power Europe AG (ESUN.S) said it had acquired a project pipeline of 17 photovoltaic projects in Spain, Portugal and Italy with a total planned capacity of 703 mw from smartenergy. ESUN.S

* Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (RLFB.S) said the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had agreed with Hungarian health officials on a regulatory path for emergency use of Aviptadil. RLFB.S

* Vifor Pharma (VIFN.S) reported with Angion results from a phase-II guard trial of Ang-3777 in cardiac surgery associated acute kidney injury. VIFN.S

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

