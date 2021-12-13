Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 13

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

Credit Suisse CSGN.S announced a wide-ranging overhaul of its executive board on Monday as the Swiss bank seeks to move on from a horrendous year where it has been battered by a stream of controversies and losses. read more

NOVARTIS (NOVN.S)

Novartis is seeing strong interest from private equity investors as well as from other pharmaceuticals companies for the Sandoz generic drugs business it is considering selling, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in a newspaper interview. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Australia's CSL confirms buyout talks with $7 bln Swiss drugmaker Vifor (VIFN.S) read more

* Molecular Partners (MOLN.S) confirms Ensovibep retains neutralization of Omicron variant of Sars-Cov-2 in preclinical studies

* Novartis (NOVN.S) says Kymriah demonstrates strong responses in high-risk patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in extended study follow-up

* Roche (ROG.S) says Mosunetuzumab induces high, durable complete response rates in people with follicular lymphoma who have two or more therapies

The company also launched a system to simplify and automate next-generation sequencing sample preparation.

It also said data demonstrated favourable safety and efficacy profile of Hemlibra treament for haemophilia. ROG.S

* Forbo Holding (FORN.S) said it has completed its fixed-price buyback offer FORN.S

* Obseva (OBSN.S) announced the appointment of Will Brown As CFO OBSN.S

* Idorsia (IDIA.S) said it would further characterize Lucerastat for the treatment of Fabry disease

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ROCHE HOLDING AG (ROG.S): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 370 FROM CHF 350

NOVARTIS AG (NOVN.S): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 85 FROM CHF 90

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA (LOGN.S): DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES COVERAGE WITH BUY RATING; TARGET PRICE CHF 92

ECONOMY

SNB data on Swiss sight deposits due at 0900 GMT.

