Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank's sight deposits rose by their highest amount in seven months last week, indicating policymakers are taking the first decisive steps to battle a rise in the value of the franc against its major rivals, particularly the euro. read more

UBS (UBSG.S)

A Paris appeals court on Monday slashed the penalty UBS must pay for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), but upheld that the Swiss bank was guilty of both promoting illegal banking services and money laundering. read more

Vifor Pharma AG

Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) said it would buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma AG for $11.7 billion, aiming to diversify beyond the blood plasma collection business after taking a hit from COVID-19 curbs. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche (ROG.S) said its Sars-Cov-2 antigen self test nasal was approved under health Canada's interim order. ROG.S

* Sika (SIKA.S) said it was opening a new technology centre and manufacturing plant in Pune, India for adhesives and sealants. SIKA.S

* Swiss Life (SLHN.S) said its REF Swiss Properties (SLREFS.S) fund had raised 300 million Swiss francs in a capital increase concluded Dec. 10. SLHN.SSLREFS.S

ANALYST VIEWS

FORBO HOLDING AG (FORN.S): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 1825 FROM CHF 1730

LONZA GROUP AG (LONN.S): RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 720 FROM CHF 680

EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG (EMSN.S): BERENBERG STARTS WITH BUY RATING AND PRICE TARGET OF CHF 1,100

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG (SLHN.S): BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 657 FROM CHF 546

NOVARTIS AG (NOVN.S): BERENBERG CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 85 FROM CHF 88

ECONOMY

Swiss November Producer/Import price index data due at 0730 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

