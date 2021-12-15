Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank should convert its massive pile of foreign stocks and bonds into a sovereign wealth fund like Norway's to support government spending, a group of economists said. read more

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Mike Dunne from Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to be the Swiss bank's global head of power and renewables investment banking division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. read more

ROCHE (ROG.S)

Atea Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its strategic collaboration with Roche will be terminated on Feb. 10, 2022.

LGT

The private bank and asset manager owned by Liechtenstein's princely family agreed to buy Crestone Wealth Management in a deal that values the Australian high-net-worth wealth management firm at around A$475 million ($338 million).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orascom Development Holding AG (ODHN.S): Chairman Samih Sawiris will not stand for re-election at annual general meeting in spring 2022; board will propose Naguib Samih Sawiris for election as chairman ODHN.S

* Wisekey International Holding AG (WIHN.S): revenues for 2021 to be around $20 million; working with our suppliers to see if we can pull some of our 2022 backlog into 2021 in order to meet customer demand WIHN.S

* Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (RLFB.S): reports that U.S. collaboration partner announces new, favorable safety report for aviptadil in NIH sponsored activ-3b critical care study in patients with life-threatening COVID-19 RLFB.S

* Polyphor AG (POLN.S): Polyphor and Enbiotix announce dosing of first patient in a first-in-human clinical trial of inhaled murepavadin POLN.S

* Sonova Holding AG (SOON.S): nominates Julie Tay for election to the board of directors SOON.S

* Achiko (ACHIN.S) completed its share capital increase. ACHIN.S

* Leclanché (LECN.S) entred strategic collaboration for utility-scale energy storage solutions with Mpc Energy Solutions. LECN.S

* Medacta (MOVE.S) launched 360 degrees cervical platform, a further enhancement to its mysolutions personalized ecosystem. MOVE.S

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

* STADLER RAIL AG (SRAIL.S): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 40 FROM CHF 43

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

