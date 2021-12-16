Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 16

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 16(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS AG (NOVN.S)

Novartis said it was launching a new share buyback of up to $15 billion to be executed by the end of 2023 with the proceeds of the sale of its Roche stake, adding it was confident in its top line growth and deep pipeline. read more

VONTOBEL (VONN.S), UBS (UBSG.S)

Swiss bank Vontobel said it signed an agreement to purchase UBS Swiss Financial Advisers AG (SFA), a Zurich-based subsidiary of UBS AG, to boost its wealth management business for U.S. clients. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM Holding AG (GAMH.S) said GAM International Management Limited had reached settlement with FCA. GAMH.S

* Luzerner Kantonalbank (LUKN.S) said it was planning a capital increase. LUKN.S

* Swiss Prime Site (SPSN.S) said it had acquired Zug-based Akara Group. SPSN.S

* Straumann Group (STMN.S) presented its strategy to achieve its long-term revenue goal of 5 billion Sfr by 2030. STMN.S

* Ina Invest (INAI.S) said it had acquired Ceres Group Holding Ltd. INAI.S

* Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA (VAHN.S) announced investment IN SEG Suisse Estate Group SA. VAHN.S

* Tecan (TECN.S) said its board of directors will propose Myra Eskes as a new member at the upcoming annual general meeting.

* Vifor Pharma AG (VIFN.S) announced divesting of non-core finished drug manufacturing to Cordenpharma. VIFN.S

* Relief Therapeutics (RLFB.S) filed a registration statement on form 20-F with the U.S. United States Securities and Exchange Commission. RLFB.S

* Swiss Re AG (SRENH.S) said group Chief Operating Officer Anette Bronder will leave the company, and the group operations will be reorganised. SRENH.S

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG (KNIN.S): JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 293 FROM CHF 305.6

ECONOMY

Swiss Q4 2021 SNB policy rate due at 0830 GMT. Seen -0.75%

