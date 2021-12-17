Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 17
ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)
Eric Varvel, chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank, is in discussions to leave the company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter. read more
UBS (UBSG.S)
UBS is leaning toward appealing to France's top court in tax case- Bloomberg News
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* HOCHDORF Sells Site To Hochdorf Municipality
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG (MBTN.S): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 0.28 FROM CHF 0.30
VIFOR PHARMA AG (VIFN.S): CFRA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 167 FROM CHF 130
ECONOMY
No major Swiss economic data scheduled.
