Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

Eric Varvel, chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank, is in discussions to leave the company, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter. read more

UBS (UBSG.S)

UBS is leaning toward appealing to France's top court in tax case- Bloomberg News

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HOCHDORF Sells Site To Hochdorf Municipality

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG (MBTN.S): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 0.28 FROM CHF 0.30

VIFOR PHARMA AG (VIFN.S): CFRA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 167 FROM CHF 130

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

