Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika is said to explore asset sales after the $6 billion MBCC deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday SIK.S

* Newron (NWRN.S) said Robert Leslie Holland would step down as a non-executive member of board of directors from Dec. 31, 2021 NWRN.S

* Rieter Holding (RIEN.S) said This E. Schneider would not stand for re-election as a member of board of directors RIEN.S

* Richemont (CFR.S) won promotion to the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 equity index (.STOXX50E)CFR.S

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 268 FROM CHF 263

ABB LTD (ABBN.S): HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 38 FROM CHF 39

ECONOMY

Swiss October retail sales due around 0730 GMT.

