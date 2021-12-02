Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 2
ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika is said to explore asset sales after the $6 billion MBCC deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday SIK.S
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
* Newron (NWRN.S) said Robert Leslie Holland would step down as a non-executive member of board of directors from Dec. 31, 2021 NWRN.S
* Rieter Holding (RIEN.S) said This E. Schneider would not stand for re-election as a member of board of directors RIEN.S
* Richemont (CFR.S) won promotion to the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 equity index (.STOXX50E)CFR.S
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 268 FROM CHF 263
ABB LTD (ABBN.S): HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 38 FROM CHF 39
ECONOMY
Swiss October retail sales due around 0730 GMT.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.