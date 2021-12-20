Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

Prosecutors in the Swiss canton of St Gallen say they are reviewing a breach of quarantine rules by Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, an offence that could see him fined up to 5000 Swiss francs ($5,420.64).

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AUTONEUM HOLDING AG AUTON.S: CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 222 FROM CHF 238

ECONOMY

SNB data on Swiss sight deposits due at 0900 GMT.

