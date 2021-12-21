Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS (UBSG.S)

UBS has filed an appeal with France's Supreme Court against last week's decision by a Paris court that upheld the Swiss bank's conviction for money laundering, while slashing its penalty for allegedly helping wealthy clients evade taxes

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo Holding AG (FORN.S): board of directors will propose Dr. Eveline Saupper and Jens Fankhänel for election to board of directors; Dr. Reto Müller will not be standing for re-election FORN.S

* Sandoz, a Novartis (NOVN.S) unit, submits biologics license spplication for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab to U.S. FDA

ECONOMY

Swiss November trade balance due at 0700 GMT

Swiss November Money Supply M3 due at 0800 GMT

Q3 balance of payments data due at 0800 GMT

