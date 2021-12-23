Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

JULIUS BAER (BAER.S)

The lender nominates Tomas Varela Muiña for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming annual general meeting in 2022, it said on Thursday.

NOVARTIS (NOVN.S)

The group said its Cosentyx® received FDA approval for the treatment of children and adolescents with Enthesitis-related arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

It also said the FDA approved Novartis Leqvio® (inclisiran), first-in-class siRNA to lower cholesterol.

HOLCIM (HOLN.S)

The group has signed an agreement to acquire Malarkey Roofing Products, a leading company in the U.S. residential roofing market with projected 2022 net sales of $600 million and EBITDA of $120 million. This transaction is valued at $1.35 billion, to be financed with 100% cash. read more

IMPLENIA (IMPN.S)

The group said it was selling its stake in Gravière de la Claie-aux-Moines to focus on its core portfolio.

ACHIKO (ACHIN.S)

The group reaffirmed its commitment to provide Covid-19 testing solution. It said it was looking to make its test commercial available in Europe in Q1 2022.

ASMALLWORLD (ASWN.S)

The group said it was to buy a 10% stake in Global Hotel Alliance.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

