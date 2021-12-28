Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI (.SSMI) was seen opening 0.16% higher at 12,887 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CLARIANT (CLN.S)

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant said on Tuesday it would purchase assets from German competitor BASF BASFn.DE in North America in a $60 million cash deal that will help grow its sustainable business. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Relief Therapeutics (RLFB.S) said it expects to conclude a patent application by Jan. 24 for a vasoactive intestinal peptide for treatment of drug-induced pneumonitis. RLFB.S

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

