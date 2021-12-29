Stocks
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 29
1 minute read
ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI (.SSMI) was seen opening 0.1% lower at 12,957 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:
COMPANY STATEMENTS:
* Polyphor (POLN.S) said Enbiotix had completed a convertible debenture raise of $11 million to finance its future operations. POLN.S
ECONOMY
December investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT
Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk
