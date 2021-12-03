Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

VIFOR PHARMA (VIFN.S)

Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) is in exclusive talks to buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VIFN.S) in a A$10 billion ($7 billion) deal, Australian media reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Private Equity Holding (PEHN.S) said its profit for financial year 2021 will increase to 88 million euros. (PEHN.S)

* Meyer Burger Technology AG (MBTN.S) will temporarily reduce output of its solar module production due to above-average sick leave. (MBTN.S)

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TEMENOS AG TEMN.S: HSBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 155

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

