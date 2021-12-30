Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

A preliminary investigation by Credit Suisse found that its Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in July during a visit to Britain when the country's COVID-19 rules required him to be in quarantine, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Wisekey (WIHN.S) said it expects 2021 revenues around $20 million WIHN.S

ECONOMY

Swiss December KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 106.4.

