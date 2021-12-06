Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWISS BANKS

The chairperson of Switzerland's financial watchdog has called for more power to punish wayward bankers after a string of scandals tarnished the sector's international reputation.

Marlene Amstad, head of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority's (FINMA) board of directors, told the SonntagsZeitung paper the agency would welcome new tools to hold bankers accountable for the mistakes they make read more

AMS OSRAM

Chief Executive Alexander Everke expects to have announced by mid-2022 additional divestments of non-core businesses with combined sales of around 650 million euros, he tells Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview. He says parts shortages will likely last until the middle of 2022 although the situation has started to improve

ROCHE (ROG.S)

Roche board member Paul Bulcke, the current chairman of Nestle (NESN.S), will stand down from the Swiss drug-maker's board of directors after its annual general meeting next year, the company said on Friday. read more

AIRLINE SWISS

Swiss International Air Lines has temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong until Dec. 11 as a result of tightened quarantine restrictions for crew members, the Swiss unit of German group Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said on Saturday. read more

ECONOMY

SNB data on Swiss sight deposits due at 0900 GMT

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* TX Group (TXGN.S) to reorganize its structure TXGN.S

* Metall Zug (METN.S) says Heinz M. Buhofer and Peter Terwiesch will not stand for re-election METN.S

* Nuheara Secures Global Supply Agreement With Sonova (SOON.S)SOON.S

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ASCOM HOLDING AG (ASCN.S): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 13.70 FROM CHF 16.80

SWISS RE AG (SRENH.S): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 98 FROM CHF 92

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

