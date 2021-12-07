Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche (ROG.S) said it completed the repurchase of Roche shares from Novartis (NOVN.S). (ROG.S)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* Bucher Industries (BUCN.S) said Bucher Municipal has put its systems back into operations. (BUCN.S)

*Schaffner Holding (SAHN.S) said it expects earnings for the new fiscal year to be within new multi-year target range. (SAHN.S)

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CLARIANT AG (CLN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

NOVARTIS AG (NOVN.S): JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $104

ROCHE HOLDING AG (ROG.S): JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 435 FROM CHF 415

ECONOMY

Swiss November forex reserves due around 0800 GMT.

Swiss November unemployment rate due at 0645 GMT. Seen at 2.6% unadjusted, 2.6% adjusted.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.