Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NESTLE(NESN.S)

Nestle said on Tuesday it would cut its stake in L'Oreal OREP.PA to about 20% by selling shares worth 8.9 billion euros ($10 billion) back to the French cosmetics brand, moving to reduce the weight of the beauty giant on its books for the first time in 7 years. read more

UBS(UBSG.S)

Tom Hayes, the British trader who became the face of the global Libor interest rate scandal, has been blocked from referring his conviction back to the Court of Appeal in a provisional decision by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC). read more

BARRY CALLEBAUT (BARN.S)

Annual Shareholder Meeting to be held. 28.00 CHF/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CLARIANT (CLN.S) : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 20 FROM CHF 16.95

VAT GROUP (VACN.S) : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 433 FROM CHF 392

HOLCIM(HOLN.S) : JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 53 FROM CHF 54

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

