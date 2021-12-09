Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on December 9

ZURICH/BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY

Europe's first cross-border trial of central bank digital currency (CBDC) payments has been described as a success by the central banks of Switzerland and France, though they said it would not immediately lead to issuance of CBDCs. read more

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio broke COVID-19 rules during a recent visit to Switzerland by leaving the country during a 10-day quarantine period, Switzerland's second-largest bank said on Wednesday. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zur Rose (ROSEG.S) decides on capital increase and will see the issue of 600,000 registered shares. (ROSEG.S)

ANALYST VIEWS

SOFTWAREONE HOLDING AG (SWON.S): JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 27 FROM CHF 30

TEMENOS AG (TEMN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM NEUTRAL

TEMENOS AG (TEMN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 165 FROM CHF 155

LANDIS+GYR GROUP AG (LANDI.S): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 70 FROM CHF 73

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

