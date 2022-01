ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

NESTLE SA (NESN.S) : JEFFERIES CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM HOLD; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 110 FROM CHF 118.50

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

