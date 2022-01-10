Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio is likely to be rebuked by the bank's board after an internal investigation found he breached COVID-19 rules a second time, Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Saturday. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS:

* Addex Therapeutics LTD (ADXN.S) said it had filed for a resale of up to 2.45 million American depositary shares by the selling shareholder, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings showed. ADXN.S

* Xlife Sciences AG (XLS.DE) said it was planning a listing on the 'sparks' segment of the Six Swiss Exchange for small and medium-sized companies in the first quarter of 2022. XLS.DE

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG (ROSEG.S): JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 515 FROM CHF 571

ECONOMY

SNB data on Swiss sight deposits due at 0900 GMT.

