Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SIKA AG (SIKA.S)

Construction chemicals maker Sika AG SIKA.S on Tuesday reported a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted by a raft of acquisitions and the upturn in the building industry after pandemic closures the year before. read more

SWISS FINANCES

The money Switzerland is spending to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic could reach around 35 billion Swiss francs ($37.75 billion) this year since the start of the pandemic, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Monday read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Private Equity Holding AG : as of December 31, 2021, net asset value per share stood at EUR 152.48 (CHF 157.99), representing an increase of 57.5% in EUR (50.8% in CHF) over calendar year 2021, including distribution of CHF 2 per share in June 2021.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AMS AG : JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 22.50 FROM CHF 23

SWATCH GROUP AG (UHR.S): RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 157 FROM CHF 150

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

