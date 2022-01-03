Stocks
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 3
ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Achiko AG (ACHIN.S) appointed Adam O’Keeffe as ad interim chief financial officer. ACHIN.S
* Nestle SA (NESN.S) said it had terminated its existing share buyback program and will start a new program of up to 20 billion Sfr on Jan. 3, 2022. NESN.S
* Burkhalter Holding AG appointed Zeno Boehm as Chief Executive office and Urs Domenig as Chief Financial office as of Jan. 1, 2022. BRKN.S
ECONOMY
Swiss November official reserves assets CHF due at 0800 GMT
