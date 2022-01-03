Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 3

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Achiko AG (ACHIN.S) appointed Adam O’Keeffe as ad interim chief financial officer. ACHIN.S

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Nestle SA (NESN.S) said it had terminated its existing share buyback program and will start a new program of up to 20 billion Sfr on Jan. 3, 2022. NESN.S

* Burkhalter Holding AG appointed Zeno Boehm as Chief Executive office and Urs Domenig as Chief Financial office as of Jan. 1, 2022. BRKN.S

ECONOMY

Swiss November official reserves assets CHF due at 0800 GMT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.