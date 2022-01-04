Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 4

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SIX Swiss Exchange said trading turnover dropped by 27% to 1.28 trillion Swiss francs ($1.40 trillion) in 2021.

*Burkhalter Holding said it completed its acquisition of Elektrohus.

*HBM Healthcare Investments expects nine-month net profit for financial year 2021/2022 to be around 275 million Swiss francs.

*Clariant (CLN.S) completes sale of its pigment buisness. (CLN.S)

*WISeKey (WIHN.S) to invest up to $10 million over next two years to perform Bitcoin mining and adapt its cybersecurity technologies. (WIHN.S)

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG (SCHP.S): JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 280 FROM CHF 290

KOMAX HOLDING AG (KOMN.S): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 248 FROM CHF 223

ROCHE HOLDING AG : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 390 FROM CHF 360

LONZA GROUP AG (LONN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 900 FROM CHF 850

DAETWYLER HOLDING AG (DAE.S): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 443 FROM CHF 381

ECONOMY

Swiss December CPI due at 0730 GMT. Seen -0.1% m/m, +1.6% y/y.

($1 = 0.9181 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

