Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 4
ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SIX Swiss Exchange said trading turnover dropped by 27% to 1.28 trillion Swiss francs ($1.40 trillion) in 2021.
*Burkhalter Holding said it completed its acquisition of Elektrohus.
*HBM Healthcare Investments expects nine-month net profit for financial year 2021/2022 to be around 275 million Swiss francs.
*Clariant (CLN.S) completes sale of its pigment buisness. (CLN.S)
*WISeKey (WIHN.S) to invest up to $10 million over next two years to perform Bitcoin mining and adapt its cybersecurity technologies. (WIHN.S)
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG (SCHP.S): JP MORGAN CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 280 FROM CHF 290
KOMAX HOLDING AG (KOMN.S): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 248 FROM CHF 223
ROCHE HOLDING AG : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 390 FROM CHF 360
LONZA GROUP AG (LONN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 900 FROM CHF 850
DAETWYLER HOLDING AG (DAE.S): CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 443 FROM CHF 381
ECONOMY
Swiss December CPI due at 0730 GMT. Seen -0.1% m/m, +1.6% y/y.
($1 = 0.9181 Swiss francs)
