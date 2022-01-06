Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

UBS GROUP (UBSG.S)

UBS Group will split its 2,500 Hong Kong workforce into two groups with each returning to the workplace on alternate weeks, as the city tightens curbs amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to an internal memo to staff seen by Reuters. read more

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

UBS GROUP AG (UBSG.S): JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 23 FROM CHF 22

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG (CSGN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 10.6 FROM CHF 10.4

UBS GROUP AG (UBSG.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 22 FROM CHF 21

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

