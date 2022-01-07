Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse won a court order to get data from SoftBank after Greensill collapse, Bloomberg reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Wisekey (WIHN.S) said it will generate the first ever non-fungible token (NFT) from space following launch of its collection of satellites, called WISeSat. WIHN.S

ANALYST VIEWS

GEBERIT AG (GEBN.S): JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 553 FROM CHF 532

ECONOMY

Swiss December unemployment due around 0645 GMT. Seen +2.5 y/y

Swiss November retail sales due around 0730 GMT.

Swiss December forex reserves due around 0800 GMT

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

