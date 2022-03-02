Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SNB

The Swiss National Bank will keep intervening in foreign exchange markets to ensure price stability and needs to have lower interest rates than others to avoid an excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, its vice chairman said in a newspaper interview.

KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG (KNIN.S)

Full year net turnover climbed 61% to CHF 32.8 bln

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Georg Fischer AG : FY order intake exceeds CHF 4 billion, up 28% year-over-year; EBIT up 50% compared with EBIT before one-offs in 2020 FIN.S

* Aevis Victoria SA (AEVS.S): hotel division acquires Hotel L'Oscar in central London for GBP 60 million AEVS.S

* Bucher Industries AG (BUCN.S) reports FY earnings per share CHF 25.96

* Daetwyler Holding AG (DAE.S): closed acquisition of Yantai Xinhui Packing DAE.S

* Bossard (BOS.S) says generated sales Of CHF 995.1 mln in the financial year 2021

* Dormakaba Holding AG (DOKA.S) - H1 net sales of CHF 1,349.6 mln (pvs yr CHF 1,227.5 mln); growth of 10.0%

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG (SLHN.S): BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 659 FROM CHF 657

HOLCIM AG (HOLN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 55 FROM CHF 52

ABB LTD (ABBN.S): HSBC CUTS TO HOLD FROM BUY; CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 32 FROM CHF 38

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled

