Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UKRAINE CRISIS

President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would lead to catastrophic consequences for the world. read more

The Biden administration is weighing cutting U.S. imports of Russian oil and ways to minimize the impact on global supplies and consumers, the White House said on Friday, as lawmakers fast-track a bill that would ban Russian energy imports entirely. read more

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday. read more

UBS GROUP AG (UBSG.S)

UBS to publish annual report

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S)

A Swiss member of parliament has filed a criminal complaint against Credit Suisse, he told Reuters on Friday, asking the country's attorney general to investigate potential sanctions violations after the Financial Times this week reported the bank had asked investors to destroy documents linked to loans to Russian oligarchs. read more

JULIUS BAER (BAER.S)

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer has halted any new business with wealthy Russians, two sources familiar with the bank's operations said, as European lenders try to limit their exposure to Russia's elite amidst tightening sanctions. read more

RICHEMONT , SWATCH (UHR.S), BREITLING

The world's leading luxury brands said on Friday that they planned to temporarily close stores and pause business operations in Russia. read more

STADLER RAIL (SRAIL.S)

Stadler Rail has begun to transfer parts of its production out of Belarus in response to Belarus' supporting role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Peter Spuhler told newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende. While the company wants to keep its plant in Fanipol, Belarus, it has reduced the number of employees to "below 1200" and expects to further scale back employee numbers there, he said in the interview published on Saturday, as the company moves parts of its production to Poland and Switzerland.

"We continue to believe that the economic integration of such states helps to advance the democratization process. We have contributed to this with our investment," he said. "Unfortunately, the red line was crossed with the manipulated election in Belarus as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That's why Stadler is in favor of massive sanctions." SRAIL.S

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant (CLN.S) said it would suspend business with Russia CLN.S

* Medartis (MEDA.S) reported FY EBITDA up at CHF 27.4 mln MEDA.S

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COLTENE HOLDING AG (CLTN.S): CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 107 FROM CHF 115

EX-DIVIDEND

NOVARTIS (NOVN.S) - 3.10 CHF/shr dividend

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

