Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 19

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS (UBSG.S)

Swiss bank UBS agreed to pay 49 million euros ($55.72 million) to settle with Belgian authorities in a case of alleged tax evasion dating back to the period of 2005 to 2013, Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday.

SWISS RE (SRENH.S)

Insurer Definity Financial Corp (DFY.TO) raised C$2.1 billion ($1.6 billion) in IPO backed by Swiss Re, which agreed to buy 20,691,179 and 11,450,000 common shares at the IPO price, valued at C$707 million. read more

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG (ZURN.S): JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 405 FROM CHF 395

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

