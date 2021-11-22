Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 22(Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS (UBSG.S)

UBS named former Morgan Stanley (MS.N) President Colm Kelleher on Saturday as its surprise pick to succeed Axel Weber as chairman of the world's biggest wealth manager when his mandate ends in April. read more

NOVARTIS (NOVN.S)

Investment group EQT and the Struengmann family, who are investors in BioNTech (22UAy.DE), are considering a joint offer for Sandoz, the generics arm of Swiss drugmaker Novartis, Handelsblatt reported on Friday. read more

JULIUS BAER (BAER.S)

The Swiss wealth manager is due to publish its assets under management results in the first ten months of the year.

ECONOMY

Swiss October money supply M3 due at 0800 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

