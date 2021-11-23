Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CLARIANT (CLN.S)

Capital Markets Day due.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Wisekey (WIHN.S) said it expects revenue of $20 million this year, an increase of 32% as compared to full year 2020. WIHN.S

* Kardex Holding AG (KARN.S) said it expects to grow organically and sustainably by between 5-7% annually over cycle, up from previous forecast of 4-5% per year. KARN.S

* Kuehne Und Nagel International AG (KNIN.S) said the board of directors had appointed Stefan Paul as CEO starting Aug. 1, 2022. KNIN.S

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

