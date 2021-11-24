Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ACHIKO AG (ACHIN.S) said it expects approval from Indonesia's ministry of health for its second-generation Aptamex test kit in december. ACHIN.S

ANALYSTS VIEWS

* JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG (BAER.S): JEFFERIES CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 70 FROM CHF 72

ECONOMY

November Investor Sentiment due at 0900 GMT

