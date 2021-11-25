Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SWISS LIFE (SLHN.S)

Swiss life will launch a new 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) buyback and also raise its dividend payout ratio to more than 60%, the company said on Thursday, as it announced new goals for its investor day. read more

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S) said it had successfully placed $500 million of dated subordinated notes with an annual coupon fixed at 3.5% until May 2032. ZURN.S

* Carlo Gavazzi (GAV.S) said EBIT rose to 15.9 million Sfr in the first half of the year. GAV.S

* Calida Group (CALN.S) said it expects full-year 2021 net sales of 285 million Sfr with an EBIT margin of approximately 8%. CALN.S

* New Value AG (NEWN.S) said it had changed it name to Talenthouse AG. NEWN.S

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled.

