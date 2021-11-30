Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 30

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Burkhalter (BRKN.S) said it was acquiring Elektrohüs AG that employs 25 people and generates annual sales of around 3 million Swiss francs. BRKN.S

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

*Montana Aerospace said it has signed an agreement to acquire São Marco for a purchase price undisclosed by both parties. AERO.S

ANALYSTS VIEWS

GIVAUDAN SA (GIVN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 4200 FROM CHF 4100

NESTLE SA (NESN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 145 FROM CHF 135

ECONOMY

Swiss November KOF Indicator due at 0800 GMT. Seen +108.98

Swiss October official reserves assets CHF due at 0800 GMT

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.