Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on November 30
ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Burkhalter (BRKN.S) said it was acquiring Elektrohüs AG that employs 25 people and generates annual sales of around 3 million Swiss francs. BRKN.S
*Montana Aerospace said it has signed an agreement to acquire São Marco for a purchase price undisclosed by both parties. AERO.S
ANALYSTS VIEWS
GIVAUDAN SA (GIVN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 4200 FROM CHF 4100
NESTLE SA (NESN.S): JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 145 FROM CHF 135
ECONOMY
Swiss November KOF Indicator due at 0800 GMT. Seen +108.98
Swiss October official reserves assets CHF due at 0800 GMT
