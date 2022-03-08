Taiwan prods state-owned banks to buy stocks as market falls-sources

TAIPEI, March 8 (Reuters) - Senior officials at Taiwan's finance ministry have called state-owned banks to prod them to buy stocks amid steep falls on the island's stock market due to the war in Ukraine, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The benchmark index (.TWII) closed down 2.1% on Tuesday, having dropped 3.2% on Monday, broadly tracking other global bourses on fears about the escalating impact of the war.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said the Finance Ministry had suggested they "get into the market on a low" to take advantage of lower prices.

"You can enter the market on its lows to buy stocks in batches," one of the sources said, citing what the ministry had asked of them.

The ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

It has used similar methods before to get state-owned banks to step in and buy stocks to support the market, notably over the past two years when stocks have slumped on periodic spikes in domestic COVID-19 cases.

A ministry official told Reuters the banks can make their own decisions, but pointed out Taiwan's economic fundamentals are sound and that recent market drops were the effect of "short term factors".

Taiwan has a formal government mechanism to intervene in the stock market in case of large fluctuations called the National Stabilisation Fund.

Taiwan Deputy Finance Minister Frank Juan, the fund's executive secretary, told Reuters on Monday he did not rule out calling a meeting of it "if there was a need" to discuss what steps to take.

Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard

