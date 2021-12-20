Toronto futures down on weaker crude, Omicron spread

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by a 3% slide in crude prices, with concerns surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant might curb global economic recovery further denting sentiment.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Global equities and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases triggered tighter curbs in Europe, while U.S. growth prospects dimmed after a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill suffered a potentially fatal blow.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.14% lower at 20,739.01 on Friday.

Dow e-minis were down 396 points, or 1.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 56.75 points, or 1.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 225.25 points, or 1.43%.

TOP STORIES

BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) said on Monday it is to sell U.S. unit Bank of the West to Canada's BMO Financial Group for $16.3 billion in a deal that will give France's biggest bank a huge step up in firepower for deals and buybacks. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO): CIBC raises target price to C$24 from C$22

Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO): RBC cuts target price to C$65 from C$70

Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO): RBC raises target price to C$9 from C$8.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1797; -0.39%

US crude : $68.19; -3.77%

Brent crude : $71.49; -2.7%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Leading index change mm for Nov: Expected 0.9%; Prior 0.9%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.29)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.