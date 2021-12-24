Toronto futures rise on easing Omicron fears

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, on signs that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not significantly derail global economic growth, although trading volumes are likely to remain subdued due to a U.S. holiday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Markets have been volatile this month as rising infections fueled by the new strain have forced countries to reinstate restrictions, although some fears around it eased as early data suggested Omicron was less severe than feared.

With U.S. markets closed for Christmas, risk sentiment in the Canadian market stayed low.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.7% higher at 21,218.93 on Thursday, its highest closing level since Nov. 25.

Canada met its target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency in 2021 by focusing its efforts on temporary residents already in the country, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Thursday. read more

Gold futures : $1808.8; +0.41%

US crude : $73.79; +1.37%

Brent crude : $76.11; -0.96%

($1= C$1.28)

