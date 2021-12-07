Toronto futures rise on oil boost, easing Omicron worries

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures rose on Tuesday as concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant faded, with stronger crude prices underpinning the market further.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.0% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 1.1% higher at 20,861.10 on Monday.

Global markets climbed on Tuesday as waning Omicron variant worries and a timely booster shot of Chinese stimulus lifted sentiment.

Oil prices extended gains after a near 5% rebound the day before as worries about a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant reduced.

Dow e-minis were up 357 points, or 1.01% at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 61.5 points, or 1.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 296.75 points, or 1.87%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO): RBC raises target price to C$154 from C$146

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO): BMO raises to "outperform" from "market perform"

First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO): CIBC cuts target price to C$37 from C$38.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1782.2; +0.2%

US crude : $71.56; +2.94%

Brent crude : $74.93; +2.53%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International trade for Oct: Expected -$66.8 bln; Prior -$80.9 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Oct: Prior -82.89 bln

0830 Labor costs revised for Q3: Expected 8.3%; Prior 8.3%

0830 Productivity revised for Q3: Expected -4.9%; Prior -5.0%

1500 Consumer credit for Oct: Expected 25.00 bln; Prior 29.91 bln

($1= C$1.27)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru

