Toronto futures up on higher crude prices

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark index touched a three-week low, aided by a rebound in crude prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rebounded after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors' appetite for risk improved, although they remained cautious amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant across the globe.

Canada's domestic retail sales likely rose 1% in October compared with a 0.6% fall in prior month, according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.97% lower at 20,538.22 on Monday, its lowest closing level since Dec. 1.

Dow e-minis were up 333 points, or 0.96%, at 7:02 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 45.75 points, or 1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 177.75 points, or 1.14%.

A silver mine owned by Canada's Pan American Silver (PAAS.TO) in Argentina was back in limbo on Monday after the provincial government repealed a mining law approved last week. read more

Bank of Montreal : CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO): Scotiabank raises target price to C$166 from C$160

Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO): National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$12.25 from C$13.50

Gold futures : $1796.6; +0.16%

US crude : $69.62; +1.47%

Brent crude : $72.45; +1.3%

0830 Current account for Q3 : Expected -205.0 bln; Prior -190.3 bln

($1= C$1.29)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

