Toronto index flat as weaker crude offsets gains in bullion

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Monday, as gains in bullion were offset by weakness in crude prices, while the Bank of Canada is expected to renew its monetary policy framework later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were flat at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices rose as elevated U.S. inflation lifted its safe-haven appeal, while oil prices fell, weighed down by new concerns over Omicron and doubts around the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the new variant.

Investors await the speech by the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland due at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The central bank is expected to renew its monetary policy framework on Monday, leaving its inflation target unchanged at 2% as concerns about the cost of living rises and the COVID-19 outlook remains uncertain. read more

Global stocks rose on Monday as investors were seemingly confident ahead of a host of central bank meetings this week that includes the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.2% lower at 20,890.62 on Friday, adding to declines on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dow e-minis were up 62 points, or 0.17%, at 7:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 65 points, or 0.4%.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Hydro One said on Sunday more than 450,000 customers experienced power outages due to a wind storm, with about 115,000 customers still without power. read more

In the aftermath of disastrous floods last month that cut off Canada's main port, Ottawa will convene a summit of industry figures and shippers to discuss strengthening supply chains, a government source said on Sunday. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTS.TO): CIBC initiates with "neutral" rating

Coveo Solutions Inc (CVO.TO): RBC initiates with "outperform" rating; target price C$20

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO): CIBC raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1787.3; +0.2%

US crude : $71.38; -0.5%

Brent crude : $74.81; -0.45%

($1= C$1.27)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

