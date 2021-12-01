Toronto index up on higher crude, easing Omicron fears

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday mirroring global mood, as oil prices recovered ahead of a meeting of major producers and as concerns around the new coronavirus variant Omicron eased.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 1.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices climbed nearly 5%, clawing back some losses after a steep fall in the previous session, as major producers prepared to discuss their response to the threat of a hit to fuel demand from the Omicron variant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Global equities rose on Wednesday, reversing much of the previous session's losses, as investors used the dip in prices to bet the latest COVID-19 variant would not derail the economic recovery.

Domestic manufacturing data for November is due at 09:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 2.3% lower at 20,659.99 on Tuesday, its biggest decline since October 2020 and its lowest closing level since Oct. 13.

Dow e-minis were up 272 points, or 0.79% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 52 points, or 1.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 225.25 points, or 1.39%.

TOP STORIES

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported a jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as strong growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses offset weakness in the investor and treasury services units. read more

Michigan's governor on Tuesday said she would dismiss her lawsuit against Enbridge Inc's (ENB.TO) Line 5 oil pipeline in federal court, clearing the way for the Midwestern state's attorney general to pursue a separate case in state court. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM.TO): National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$80 from C$82

MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO): National Bank of Canada resumes with outperform rating

Park Lawn Corp (PLC.TO): Scotiabank raises target price to C$46 from C$45.5

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1785.9; +0.61%

US crude : $69.14; +4.47%

Brent crude : $72.44; +4.65%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Nov : Expected 525,000; Prior 571,000

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Nov : Prior 59.1

1000 Construction spending mm for Oct : Expected 0.4%; Prior -0.5%

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Nov : Expected 61.0; Prior 60.8

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Nov : Expected 85.5; Prior 85.7

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Nov : Prior 52.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Nov : Prior 59.8

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada ,

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.28)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.