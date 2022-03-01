Toyota shares fall after domestic factory suspension

Employees wearing protective masks work at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France plant as it resumes its operations after five weeks of closure during a lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Onnaing, France, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday morning after the company announced it suspended domestic factory operations for that day due to a suspected cyber attack at one of its suppliers.

A spokesperson at the supplier, Kojima Industries Corp, which provides plastic parts and electronic components to the Japanese automaker, said on Monday it appeared to have been the victim of some kind of cyber attack. (nL1N2V30UK)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.