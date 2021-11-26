TSX futures down as oil hits two-month lows

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's energy-heavy main stock index tumbled on Friday, after oil prices hit a two-month low as a new coronavirus variant spooked investors.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 1.7% at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell with global equities markets on fears the variant, which Britain said scientists considered the most significant found to date, could restrict travel and dampen economic growth and fuel demand.

Canada's budget balance data for September is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.3% higher at 21,613.18 on Thursday.

Dow e-minis were down 793 points, or 2.22%, at 6:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 80.5 points, or 1.71%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 156.25 points, or 0.95%.

TOP STORIES

PetroTal Corp (TAL.V) said on Thursday that indigenous protests in an Amazon region of northern Peru had blocked river transportation of its crude and it may be forced to halt operations in the coming days if the situation was not resolved.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO): CIBC cuts target price to C$57 from C$59

Canadian Net REIT (NET_u.V): Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$9 from C$8.5

Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO): CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$44

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1809.1; +1.37%

US crude : $73.23; +6.6%

Brent crude : $77.6; +5.6%

($1= C$1.28)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

