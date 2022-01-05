TSX futures edge higher on stronger bullion

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as gold prices gained, with investors watching out for the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting amid growing concerns about a tighter U.S. monetary policy.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold prices inched up as rising Omicron virus cases burnished its safe-haven appeal.

Data for Canada's new housing price index and building permits for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.06% higher at 21,236.52 on Tuesday, its first day of trading in 2022

Dow e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 61.5 points, or 0.38%.

TOP STORIES

Canada's minister of transport on Tuesday called for an investigation into reports of maskless revelers on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight to Cancun, as the country battles soaring cases of COVID-19. read more

WonderFi Technologies Inc (WNDR.NLB), backed by investor Kevin O'Leary, agreed to buy Bitbuy's parent company First Ledger Corp for about C$206 million ($162.13 million), giving it full ownership of the Canadian crypto marketplace. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO): Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

Toromont Industries Ltd : National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$126 from C$125

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1820.5; +0.33%

US crude : $76.85; -0.19%

Brent crude : $79.93; -0.1%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON XXXDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Dec : Expected 400,000; Prior 534,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec : Prior 56.9

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec : Prior 57.5

($1= C$1.27)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

