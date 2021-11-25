TSX futures edge up on higher bullion prices

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Thursday, aided by higher bullion prices, although trading volumes are likely to remain subdued due to a U.S. holiday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Gold prices edged up and were set to break a five-session losing streak after the dollar eased.

With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, risk sentiment in the Canadian market stayed low.

Meanwhile, energy stocks were poised to open lower tracking weakness in crude prices with investors waiting to see how major producers respond to the emergency crude release by major consuming countries designed to cool the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.4% higher at 21,548.43 on Wednesday.

TOP STORIES

The United States has decided to almost double the duties on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9%, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Wednesday, adding that Canada is "extremely disappointed." read more

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he is "extremely concerned" by increases in the cost of living caused by high inflation, adding that Liberal government policies should help address the issue. read more

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1791.2; +0.39%

US crude : $78.16; -0.29%

Brent crude : $82.24; -0.01%

($1= C$1.27)

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

